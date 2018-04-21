Thrillster win perfect tonic for Corstens

Co-trainer Troy Corstens received a welcome tonic with Thrillster picking up a big pay on Victorian Owners and Breeders day at Caulfield.

Noel Callow rides Thrillster to victory at Caulfield for the filly's second win in two starts.

Corstens has been in hospital over the past week battling a virus and was due home on Saturday.

Thrillster, who took out Saturday's VOBIS Sires', is prepared in partnership by Corstens and his father Leon, who said the win came at a good time.

"He's had a virus and been in hospital for about six days. His temperature kept fluctuating," Corstens senior said.

Ridden by Noel Callow, Thrillster was sent of the $4.60 favourite in beating Golden Script ($4.80) by two lengths with Miss Hellbender ($12) a half-neck away third.

Thrillster's win in the race for VOBIS qualified horses by a Victorian based sire was the filly's second rich win in two starts.

She had defeated stablemate Royal Swish at her previous start in the VOBIS Gold Rush at Bendigo.

Royal Swish headed to Morphettville on Saturday, finishing fifth, which had Corstens questioning the Bendigo form.

"When I watched the Royal Swish in Adelaide I thought the form may not stack up but she has done really well at home and I think today she looked a lot racier than what I'd seen her," Corstens said.

"All that she can do is win and so we'll keep grinding away.

"We always thought she had a bit of ability and we think she'll make a really good three-year-old."