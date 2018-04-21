News

Trump says progress being made by all, after North Korea vows to stop nuclear tests

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday welcomed a statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that he will suspend nuclear and missile tests immediately and abolish a nuclear test site, saying in a tweet: "Progress being made for all!"

Trump earlier tweeted: "North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World - big progress! Look forward to our Summit."

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Robert Birsel)

