Pennino handles wet track with aplomb

Tough Caloundra filly Pennino earmarked herself as a genuine winter carnival horse when she ploughed through a heavy Doomben track for a first-up win.

The skies opened as the field jumped in the Two Year Old (1050m) but it made no difference to Pennino ($3.20) who shared the lead into the straight before winning by a half head to Wicked Ways ($6).

Gold Coast filly Sizzling Ace ($4.40) flew home to be third a half neck back.

The track was downgraded to a heavy eight after the race which emphasised how good Pennino's effort had been.

Trainer Daryl Hansen said Pennino would now press on to the Group Two Champagne Classic (1200m) on May 12 before tackling the Group Two BRC Sires and Group One J J Atkins Stakes.

"That was a great run because she hadn't had a barrier trial and she was always going to be a bit soft at the end. But she is a very good filly and to win today on a wet track was a great effort," he said.

"She is bred to handle wet tracks and now we know she can."

Jockey Tiffani Brooker was full of praise for Hansen and made it three wins from four rides on Pennino.

"I think Pennino will be better for the win and I think she will be a force this winter," she said.

Toby Edmonds said he could hardly wait to get Sizzling Ace out to 1200m later in the carnival.

"She is a classy filly and just had no early pace today," Edmonds said.