Wall, Beal lead Wizards in NBA playoff win

John Wall and Bradley Beal combined for 56 points, and the Washington Wizards climbed back into their first-round playoff series with a 122-103 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday at Capital One Arena in Washington DC

Wall scored 28 points and handed out 14 assists, and Beal also dropped 28 points for the Wizards, who trail the Raptors 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Game four is Sunday in Washington. The Wizards have won seven-straight playoff games at home.

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, and Kyle Lowry finished with 19 points for the Raptors, who committed 18 turnovers.

Toronto led by as many as nine in the first half, but couldn't hold the lead against the hot-shooting Wizards.

The game stayed testy into the second half. Serge Ibaka and Wall had to be separated in the third quarter, and Jonas Valanciunas and Beal also had a minor altercation during a dead ball.

Toronto sixth man Fred Van Vleet missed his second game of the series as he deals with a shoulder injury. He is listed as day-to-day.