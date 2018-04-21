Hanson pinpoints the target in Afghanistan

Pauline Hanson has shown off her talents with a rifle and handgun, declaring her would-be target "wouldn't have survived" her sharp shooting.

The One Nation leader recently returned from visiting Australian troops in Afghanistan where she undertook a mandatory three-day training course including rifle and handgun practice.

"We had to target the throat area and that was my efforts," Senator Hanson says in a video posted to social media, as she brandishes the paper target of a man used for her practice.

After pointing out bullet holes in the throat of the drawing, she observes: "And this one was to the head".

"Yep - he wouldn't have survived that."

Senator Hanson was proud of her efforts, having hit the target with a rifle from 100 metres.

She was in Afghanistan with One Nation colleague Brian Burston and Labor senator Kimberley Kitching.

The firebrand Queenslander urged Australia to stay in Afghanistan to repel terrorists in Australia.

"I can assure you they will send their tentacles around the world and (we) will have real problems here in Australia (with) the fundamental extremists here," Senator Hanson said.

"Stop them in the Middle East before their tentacles reach out around the world."