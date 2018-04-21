News

South Korea will consider injecting funds into GM Korea for investment: Yonhap

Reuters
Reuters /

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's government will consider injecting fresh funds into the loss-making South Korean unit of General Motors Co <GM.N>, the Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday, citing the finance minister.

The minister, Kim Dong-yeon, told reporters in Washington on the sidelines of a G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, any injection of fresh public funds would not be aimed at repaying debt incurred by the carmaker.

"We can consider injecting new money if it's about fresh, rationale investment instead," the minister said.



(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)

