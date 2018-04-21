Japan PM Abe says North Korean move is 'forward motion,' but results essential

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday he welcomed North Korea's statement that it was suspending all nuclear and missile tests as "forward motion" but that this must lead to verifiable denuclearisation.

"This announcement is forward motion that I'd like to welcome," Abe told reporters.

"But what's important is that this leads to complete, verifiable denuclearisation. I want to emphasize this."

Japan has advocated a policy of maximum pressure on North Korea to get the reclusive state to abandon its weapons program.



