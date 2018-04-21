News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Father loses legs and hands in shocking meningococcal battle
Young father's warning after losing limbs to meningococcal

Trump welcomes North Korea's suspension of nuclear tests

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday welcomed a statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that he will suspend nuclear and missile tests immediately and abolish a nuclear test site, and Trump said he looked forward to a summit with Kim.

"North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World - big progress! Look forward to our Summit," Trump said in message on Twitter.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

Back To Top