Injured Ruby Walsh to miss Punchestown

Champion jockey Ruby Walsh has failed in his bid to be fit for Ireland's showcase Punchestown Festival.

Walsh's had hoped to be given the all-clear for next week's five-day meeting but results from an X-ray on his right leg he fractured at Cheltenham last month showed it had not yet healed.

"It is hugely disappointing, but I am looking forward to riding once again in the new season," Walsh told Racing UK.

"I went for an X-ray and although the doctor was impressed by the bone growth and repair I won't be riding at the Punchestown Festival.

"I had been going to the gym, but I kind of knew it was coming.

"I tested the water last week by taking off the boot and tried to walk on it but it wasn't strong enough."

Walsh's latest injury came on day two of the Cheltenham Festival when he had a heavy fall from Al Boum Photo in the RSA Insurance Novices' Chase.

He had only returned to competitive action the previous Thursday, having broken the same leg at Punchestown in November.