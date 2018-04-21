News

Trump campaign calls Democratic lawsuit alleging conspiracy 'frivolous'

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's election campaign said a lawsuit launched by the Democratic Party on Friday alleging the campaign, WikiLeaks and Russia carried out a wide-ranging conspiracy to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election is "completely without merit and will be dismissed in due time."

"This frivolous lawsuit is a last-ditch effort to substantiate the baseless Russian collusion allegations by a nearly-bankrupt Democratic Party still trying to counter the will of the people in the 2016 presidential election," a statement issued by Donald J. Trump for President Inc said.

