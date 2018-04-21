SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Some cornfields in the southern part of Brazil are at risk of losses due to the lack of rains, with the worst in Paraná, Brazil's second-largest corn-producing state, grains consultancy AgRural said on Friday.

Corn fields in parts of Brazil at risk due to dry weather: report

Brazil is currently growing its second corn crop, or winter crop, which is the largest crop of the cereal with close to 60 million tonnes of expected production. This crop is normally planted after soy is harvested.

AgRural said parts of Mato Grosso do Sul and Sao Paulo states and basically the whole Paraná state were lacking appropriate humidity for corn development.

It said there were no reports of losses yet, but that the situation is worrisome, particularly in the western part of Paraná.

"That area has around 40 percent of its corn in the reproductive phase and has received only a few drops in the last 20 days," the consultancy said, adding that there are not significant rains expected until the end of April.

The report said other important corn-growing regions such as Mato Grosso, Goiás and Minas Gerais are having regular crop development, although more rain is necessary.

Regarding soy, the consultancy said harvesting of the 2017-18 Brazil crop is 91 percent completed, compared to 92 percent at this time last year and 90 percent of a five-year average.

It said it will no longer report harvesting progress from now on, since it considers works basically finished.





(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)