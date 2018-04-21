Brexit a chance for Australia: Turnbull

Brexit will give Australia greater opportunities in the United Kingdom than it has ever had before, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says.

In a speech to an Australian Chamber of Commerce function in London, Mr Turnbull said the UK's decision to leave the European Union opened up chances for Australia.

"I believe that whatever the merits of Brexit may be in the UK, that's a domestic debate here, I think it offers greater opportunities for Australia in the UK than ever," he said on Friday evening local time.

"I can assure you that we will do everything we can to enable the UK to enter into the most favourable, open, to quote President Trump, fair and reciprocal, trade deal between Australia and the UK.

"We want an absolute level paying field.

"And why wouldn't we? Because we think, by and large, as long as there is a level playing field we can always be competitive with the Poms."

Mr Turnbull said the UK under Theresa May, who he has known since he was at Oxford with her almost 40 years ago, would be more global and open to trade.

"To once again become a nation that looks to the whole world, and not just Europe," he said.