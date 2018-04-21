Giroud aims to extend FA Cup love affair with Chelsea

London (AFP) - Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is aiming to extend his love affair with the FA Cup as Antonio Conte's men prepare to face Southampton in Sunday's semi-final.

Giroud lifted the trophy with Arsenal in 2014, 2015 and 2017 before his Stamford Bridge switch earlier this season and is hungry for more Wembley success with the Blues.

Chelsea's title defence never really got off the ground this season and they remain five points off the top four despite beating Burnley on Thursday but Giroud knows the importance of fighting for cup success.

"I signed here to win trophies. If I win it again, it would be my fourth FA Cup in five years," said the Frenchman, whose side would face Manchester United or Tottenham in the final if they beat relegation-threatened Southampton.

"I want to carry on the good momentum because I was unbeaten at Wembley with Arsenal and I want to do it with Chelsea too.

"Of course the FA Cup is very important. Since I have been in England everyone talks about the Premier League but the FA Cup is massive as well. I understand that and I really want it for the fans."

Giroud, 31, said Chelsea could compete strongly in the Premier League next season despite the disappointments of the current campaign but the club want to finish the season on a high.

The forward lined up in a front two with Alvaro Morata at Turf Moor, a combination that showed signs of promise without either man getting on the scoresheet.

The Frenchman was supportive of his Spanish team-mate, happy to act as a foil rather than a rival.

"We haven't played together much but it is easy to play with this kind of player, we can find each other easily on the pitch," he said.