Today's Birthday 21/4

Today's birthday, April 21: Australian actress Judith McGrath (1947 - 2017)

Today's birthday, April 21: Australian actress Judith McGrath (1947 - 2017)

Actress Judith McGrath, best known for her Logie-nominated role as nurse Von Ryan on the medical drama All Saints, died last year aged 70.

McGrath was born in Brisbane in 1947. When she was seven she began taking drama classes at Brisbane's Twelfth Night Theatre.

She began her professional acting career in theatre restaurants and trained at the Brisbane Arts Theatre.

Upon returning home from a stint working in London, McGrath settled in Melbourne and worked on several stage productions for Melbourne Theatre Company and Playbox Theatre Company.

In 1969 she began her work on screen appearing as the character Grace in the film Age of Consent.

She followed this with guest roles in the television series Bluey, The Sullivans, Skyways and Cop Shop.

In 1979 McGrath took on the role of tough but fair Deputy Governor Colleen "Po Face" Powell on the cult Network Ten series Prisoner, also known as Cell Block H. She appeared in over 200 episodes of the series before leaving in 1984.

She then went on to appear in guest roles in Neighbours and The Flying Doctors before playing Matron Gribble in the first series of the children's television show Round The Twist in 1989.

From 1992 to 1993 McGrath played Bernice Hudson on the Australia soap A Country Practice.

She then turned back to guest roles in various television series before being cast in Network Seven's All Saints in 1998. She was the only original cast member to stay on the long-running series until it was axed in 2009.

McGrath's most recent acting credit was the television series Winners & Losers, in which she played Maria Crawley from 2011 to 2012.

She died on October 20, 2017. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

All Saints co-star Georgie Parker paid tribute to McGrath on Instagram following her death.

"I learnt so much from this talented, witty person. No bulls**t allowed with this woman," she said.