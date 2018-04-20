News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Father loses legs and hands in shocking meningococcal battle
Young father's warning after losing limbs to meningococcal

Nadal routs Thiem at Monte Carlo Masters

AAP /

Rafael Nadal won nine straight games to open his match against Dominic Thiem and didnt wasted much time after that to advance to the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Spanish world No.1 Nadal steamrolled the fifth-seeded Austrian 6-0 6-2 on Friday to remain on course for a record-extending 11th title at ATP Masters 1000 event.

Thiem, who had beated Nadal twice before on clay, earned sympathetic cheers from the crowd when he finally won a game in the second set.

Nadal will face Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the final.

The fourth-seeded Bulgarian beat Belgian sixth seed David Goffin 6-4 7-6 (7-5) in an error-strewn match.

Goffin led 4-0 in the second set but failed to take advantage of three set points at 5-4.

Back To Top