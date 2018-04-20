Lions maul Waratahs, Highlanders cruise over Blues

Sydney, April 20, 2018 (AFP) - - South Africa's top team the Golden Lions crushed the New South Wales Waratahs 29-0 for their first win in Sydney on Friday as the Otago Highlanders heaped more misery on the Auckland Blues.

The Lions were clinical in registering their largest winning margin over the Waratahs, keeping the Sydneysiders scoreless for the first time in Super Rugby.

Playing without injured skipper Warren Whiteley and fellow Springbok forward Jaco Kriel, the Lions forward pack dominated the Waratahs with two of their four tries coming off driving mauls.

The Lions led 7-0 at half-time but powered away with second-half tries to Kwagga Smith, Harold Vorester and Marnus Schoeman.

"The boys wanted it more, we worked hard through the week and it paid off," skipper Franco Mostert said.

"Any team would love to have a start like this to a long tour and we're grateful to have had the chance."

The Lions consolidated their lead at the top of the South Africa conference, while the Waratahs' loss opens the door for the Melbourne Rebels to return to the top of the Australian conference.

The Waratahs went into the match on the back of four straight wins against their Australian rivals, but they found the Lions a much tougher proposition.

Spearheaded by outstanding Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx, the Lions were superior up front and out wide.

It was the biggest loss for the Waratahs at home since 2002 and comes ahead of four matches against New Zealand teams.

Giant Waratahs winger Taqele Naiyaravoro, who had scored seven tries in the past four games, was well contained.

In Friday's earlier game in Auckland, rookie forward Shannon Frizell scored a hat-trick as the Highlanders secured a bonus-point 34-16 win.

The Blues never recovered from a horror start that saw them down 12-0 in the first five minutes as the Highlanders ran in five tries to two.

The result means the Blues have failed to win their past 15 Kiwi derbies and leaves them at the bottom of the New Zealand conference with two wins from eight matches.

The Blues dominated possession and territory but captain James Parsons said their finishing let them down.

"To give them a start like that was disappointing, we allowed far too many offloads that put them behind out line and that cost us in the end," he said.

"We had plenty of opportunities but that last pass let us down."

As pressure mounts on coach Tana Umaga, Parsons refused to write off the season.

"We don't give up. We've got to keep together, keep tight, keep building and realise that if we get on a run we're in with a sniff to get into the eight (final spots)," he said.

Highlanders skipper Ash Dixon was thrilled with three-try hero Frizell, a 24-year-old flanker in his debut season for the Dunedin-based team.

"He's only just beginning, I'd hate to see what he's like in a few years time, he's going to be an absolute weapon," he said.

