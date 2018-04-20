City end Roar's season in opening finals match

Melbourne, April 20, 2018 (AFP) - - Melbourne City ended Brisbane Roar's season with a 2-0 win in the first A-League elimination final in Melbourne on Friday.

Stefan Mauk and substitute Nick Fitzgerald scored second-half goals to book a semi-final next week away to the Newcastle Jets.

Warren Joyce's City dominated for much of the encounter and took the lead just prior to the hour as Mauk netted against Brisbane for the third time in as many meetings.

City confirmed their victory with a headed goal from Fitzgerald off a Dario Vidosic cross in stoppage time.

Melbourne Victory host Adelaide United in Sunday's second elimination final.

