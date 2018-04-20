Soros body: will wait for Hungary NGO law to pass with decision to leave

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - George Soros's Open Society Foundations will wait until the Hungarian government's planned law on non-government organizations is passed before it decides whether or not to leave the country, an OSF spokesman said on Friday.

"We are in the process of thinking, of planning, weighing our options," OSF spokesman Csaba Csontos told Reuters in Budapest. "The government has committed to passing the Stop Soros law... It will be a symbolic step which serves to stifle non-government groups."

"At this moment we need to think about how that might affect us who support them, and how we might proceed," he said, declining to confirm news that OSF was definitely on its way out of Hungary to Berlin.



