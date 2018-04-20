News

Kyrgyzstan's parliament names new prime minister

Reuters
Reuters /

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan's parliament named Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziyev prime minister on Friday after his nomination by the Social Democratic party which leads the ruling coalition.

Abylgaziyev, previously chief of staff in President Sooronbai Jeenbekov's office, replaced Sapar Isakov whose cabinet lost a no-confidence vote this week.
The government reshuffle completes a series of moves taken by Jeenbekov since he came to power last November to remove the appointees of his predecessor, Almazbek Atambayev, from key positions in the Central Asian nation of six million.
Volatility has plagued Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet republic hosting a Russian military air base, since it gained independence in 1991. Political conflicts erupted into violent revolutions in 2005 and 2010.

