News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Recently married couple were 'minutes from home' when killed in hit-and-run
Recently married couple were 'minutes from home' when killed in hit-and-run

Berlin: Journalists visiting Syrian sites inspectors couldn't raises questions

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - It raises questions that Russian journalists have been able to visit sites in Syria that U.N. chemical weapons inspectors have not, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The United States said on Thursday it had credible information that Russia and Syria are trying to "sanitize" the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria while also attempting to delay access by inspectors from the Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Thomas Escritt)

Back To Top