Berlin: Journalists visiting Syrian sites inspectors couldn't raises questions

BERLIN (Reuters) - It raises questions that Russian journalists have been able to visit sites in Syria that U.N. chemical weapons inspectors have not, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The United States said on Thursday it had credible information that Russia and Syria are trying to "sanitize" the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria while also attempting to delay access by inspectors from the Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons.



