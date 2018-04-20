Fiji rugby league players call off strike

The Rugby League International Federation (RLIF) has intervened to avert a threatened boycott by Fiji over withheld payments from the 2017 World Cup.

Fijian captain and Wests Tigers NRL player Kevin Naiqama had called for a strike unless the players received the STG68,000 ($A133,280) in prize money they earned for reaching the World Cup semi-finals.

The RLIF, however, has acted to ensure the payments are settled with immediate effect.

"There are exceptional and unusual circumstances relating to a withholding arising from other debts which prevented FNRL (Fiji National Rugby League) from being able to complete its obligations to its players," RLIF chief executive David Collier said.

"It is the opinion of the RLIF that the player payment obligations have to be discharged as the first priority in order to protect the integrity and reputation of our sport.

"For this reason, RLIF has taken exceptional actions to intervene in this matter through the provision of funding under guarantee to FNRL."

Fiji National Rugby League chairman Filimoni Vosarago said: "FNRL is indebted to RLIF who have intervened to ensure that the funds which FNRL recognise are due to our World Cup players have been transferred into our accounts in order that we can settle these undertakings".