GM Korea's board delays decision on bankruptcy filing to Monday: sources

Reuters
Reuters /

SEOUL (Reuters) - The board of General Motors' <GM.N> South Korean unit delayed its decision on filing for court-led rehabilitation proceedings to Monday, said two sources familiar with the situation.

GM Korea, union fail to reach wage deal: GM Korea spokesman

GM Korea, union fail to reach wage deal: GM Korea spokesman

GM Korea was not immediately reachable for comment.

The company and its union failed to reach a wage deal by Friday, breaching a deadline previously set by the U.S. automaker to seek bankruptcy protection for the loss-making unit.



(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel)

