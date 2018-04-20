GM Korea's board delays decision on bankruptcy filing to Monday: sources

SEOUL (Reuters) - The board of General Motors' <GM.N> South Korean unit delayed its decision on filing for court-led rehabilitation proceedings to Monday, said two sources familiar with the situation.

GM Korea, union fail to reach wage deal: GM Korea spokesman

GM Korea was not immediately reachable for comment.

The company and its union failed to reach a wage deal by Friday, breaching a deadline previously set by the U.S. automaker to seek bankruptcy protection for the loss-making unit.

