News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Recently married couple were 'minutes from home' when killed in hit-and-run
Recently married couple were 'minutes from home' when killed in hit-and-run

Arsene Wenger's honours with Arsenal

AAP /

ARSENE WENGER LIST OF HONOURS AS ARSENAL MANAGER

Premier League:

Winners (3) - 1997/98, 2001/02, 2003/04

Runners-up (6) - 1998/99, 1999/00, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2004/05, 2015/16

FA Cup:

Winners (7) - 1997/98, 2001/02, 2002/03, 2004/05, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2016/17

Runners-up (1) - 2000/01

League Cup:

Runners-up (3) - 2006/07, 2010/11, 2017/18

Champions League:

Runners-up (1) - 2005/06

UEFA Cup:

Runners-up (1) - 1999/00

Community Shield:

Winners (6) - 1998/99, 1999/2000, 2002/03, 2004/05, 2014/15, 2015/16

Runners-up (2) - 2003/04, 2005/06

Premier League Manager of the Season (3) - 1997/98, 2001/02, 2003/04

League Managers' Association Manager of the Year (2) - 2001/02, 2003/04

BBC Sports Personality Coach of the Year (2) - 2002, 2004

Premier League Manager of the Month (15)

Back To Top