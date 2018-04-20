News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Recently married couple were 'minutes from home' when killed in hit-and-run
Recently married couple were 'minutes from home' when killed in hit-and-run

Hamburg data protection officer opens non-compliance procedure against Facebook

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - Hamburg's data protection ombudsman has opened non-compliance procedures against Facebook, which has been accused of abusing its users' data, a spokesman for the representative said.

Hamburg data protection officer opens non-compliance procedure against Facebook

Hamburg data protection officer opens non-compliance procedure against Facebook

The spokesman for the city's data protection representative Johannes Caspar - who also coordinates privacy issues relating to Facebook nationwide - said the first step would be to hold a hearing on the accusations.
That comes after revelations that the personal information of millions of Facebook users wrongly ended up in the hands of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica. The 87 million Facebook users affected included nearly three million Europeans.

(Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Michelle Martin)

Back To Top