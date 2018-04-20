Hamburg data protection officer opens non-compliance procedure against Facebook

BERLIN (Reuters) - Hamburg's data protection ombudsman has opened non-compliance procedures against Facebook, which has been accused of abusing its users' data, a spokesman for the representative said.

The spokesman for the city's data protection representative Johannes Caspar - who also coordinates privacy issues relating to Facebook nationwide - said the first step would be to hold a hearing on the accusations.

That comes after revelations that the personal information of millions of Facebook users wrongly ended up in the hands of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica. The 87 million Facebook users affected included nearly three million Europeans.



(Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Michelle Martin)