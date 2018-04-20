Conners has high hopes for Bolero King

Trrainer Clarry Conners is dreaming big with Bolero King, with the Stradbroke Handicap heading his wish list for the lightly raced gelding.

The five-year-old, who has overcome a tendon issue, can take a step towards Queensland with an authoritative run in the Group Three Hall Mark Stakes (1200m) at Randwick.

Conners has trained the winners of many Group One races but Staging's third in 1999 is his best result in the Stradbroke, Brisbane's premier sprint.

In this preparation Bolero King has two benchmark handicap wins and a last-start third in the Group Three Star Kingdom Stakes (1200m), in which he was edged out by Spright and Dothraki in a tight finish at Rosehill last month.

"His run the other day was very good. He was wide the whole way," Conners said.

"I know he meets Dothraki worse off at the weights but my horse is very honest and he's done super since his last run."

Bolero King had a 6kg weight advantage over Dothraki in the Star Kingdom, an advantage reduced to 2kg on Saturday.

Conners is keen to get Bolero King up in distance.

"He's only raced over 1400 twice. He won at Hawkesbury and was third in the Canberra Guineas (2016) where he never got off the bit." he said.

Bolero King is an elder half-brother to Torvill, runner-up to Shoals in last month's Group One Surround Stakes (1400m).