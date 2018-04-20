NBA mourns death of Gregg Popovich's wife

LeBron James fought back tears. Former President Bill Clinton offered condolences.

Such is the regard that so many, from so many walks of life, have for San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, whose 67-year-old wife, Erin, died Wednesday after a long battle with a respiratory problem.

Spurs star Manu Ginobili says the team is "devastated, we are all hurting".

But the players will "go out there and compete" and respect Popovich's philosophy of playing with "fire" and "determination."

Added San Antonio's Tony Parker: "It puts everything in perspective. It's way bigger than basketball."

The Spurs trail the Golden State Warriors 3-0 in the first round after losing in San Antonio 110-97 on Thursday night.

The 69-year-old coach ran practice Wednesday but was not on the sideline for the game.

Assistant Ettore Messina coached the team.

Clinton reached out on Twitter to the coach and his daughters: "I join the NBA family and countless fans across the country who are thinking of you, Jill, and Micky tonight as you mourn the loss of your Erin."

The Spurs asked the media to respect the family's privacy.

General manager RC Buford said at Thursday's shootaround he spoke to Popovich, who is "overwhelmed by the support" but "wants our focus to be about the game".

"Erin and Gregg were best friends who were together for 40 years, and Erin's impact and influence on our organization, on our families, on our players and their families will be felt for years to come," Buford said.

Warriors star Stephen Curry tweeted that he is "lifting up prayers" for the coach and his family.

James was visibly upset by the "devastating news" after game two of the Cavaliers-Pacers series.

"The NBA family, we all stick together," James told TNT. "I know we compete every night. But something like this happens, it puts everything in perspective."

Popovich has coached San Antonio since 1996, leading the Spurs to five NBA titles. He also is the US Olympic team coach.