Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion welcome baby boy

Barnaby Joyce and his partner Vikki Campion have welcomed their baby boy.

He is the fifth child and first son for the former deputy prime minister, and first child for Ms Campion.

Mr Joyce told The Australian the pair named their son Sebastian and weighs 3.2kg.

"We are very happy and just taking it quietly," Mr Joyce told Fairfax Media.

Mr Joyce lost his cabinet position and the Nationals leadership after it was revealed he and Ms Campion, his former media adviser, were expecting a child.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull later introduced a ban on ministers having sexual relations with their staff.

Sebastian follows four daughters, Julia, Caroline, Odette and Bridgette, Mr Joyce had with his former partner and still wife, Natalie.

According to The Courier Mail, Mr Joyce admitted to friends last month that he had made a mistake when claiming the baby’s paternity was “a bit of a grey area", insisting he knows the child is his.

Ms Campion and Mr Joyce are said to be in a committed relationship and is said to have taken personal leave before Sebastian's birth.