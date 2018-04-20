Rebels can win without Genia: Debreczeni

Jack Debreczeni is confident he can steer the Melbourne Rebels successfully without Will Genia by his side when they attempt to get their Super Rugby season back on track against the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday night.

Playmaker Debreczeni's blossoming partnership with veteran Wallabies halfback Genia has been one of the highlights of the Rebels' resurgence in 2018.

However the 24-year-old five eighth feels ready to step up in the absence of his senior halves partner, who is missing the Rebels' South African tour due to a hamstring strain.

"Having Will there helps but I feel I've got the confidence to lead the team around," said Debreczeni said from Johannesburg, where the Rebels are preparing for the game.

"I've been over here a couple of times and been on the end of defeats and I think I've learnt a lot about what it takes to win."

Michael Ruru will start at halfback and Debreczeni said they spent plenty of time training together in the pre-season.

"He (Ruru) is an incredible athlete and an extra backrower, he's so physical around the ruck and in defence and that's going to be really important this week," said Debreczeni, who will earn his 50th Super Rugby cap.

"I'm confident in the team we've got and my partnership with Ru to steer the team around with Dane (Haylett-Petty) at the back and hopefully come out with a good performance."

The Bulls are gunning for their third straight win while the Rebels are hoping to avoid a third consecutive loss.

They led the Jaguares 19-6 last round only to fall to a three-point loss.

Debreczeni said the team wanted to bring more intensity to their performance and most importantly, sustain it for the full 80 minutes after fading in recent matches.

"Our focus is staying in every moment and competing in every moment."