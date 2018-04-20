George eager to crack into A-League finals

The next month holds plenty of possibility for Leroy George, Melbourne Victory's bolt from the blue.

Plucked from the relative unknowns of the Turkish second division, the Dutchman could find himself with a variety of silverware within the next month.

He could be a Johnny Warren Medallist.

No one has come close to George's creativity, leading the league with 14 assists - five clear of all-comers after a breakthrough campaign.

He could be an A-League winner.

After finishing fourth, Victory are a long shot to win the title but the club's finals pedigree gives reason to consider Kevin Muscat's side.

He could also become very wealthy, should he re-sign with Victory on marquee terms.

The club has put off contract talks with all players until after the season, but George's performances show him to be very worthy of a marquee deal to stay on for another campaign.

Or George could finish without club and individual success, and return to Europe with just the memories of an A-League campaign.

Given the 30-year-old's obvious drive to make his time in Australia a success, it's understandable that he's narrowed down to the task ahead of him and the club; an elimination final with Adelaide United on Sunday.

"I just want to win the league with Victory," he said on Friday.

"We have three important games and we will see what happens after this season.

"These three games are more important than my situation.

"After that, it would be nice if I can be the best player in the league. But I'm not focused on that, I focus on the team and being successful with this club."

George's blank refusal to contemplate his future will frustrate Victory fans, who have seen him as the shining light of an otherwise inconsistent campaign.

A slow start has held Victory back from finishing in the Asian Champions League places, the minimum requirement for a club of Victory's stature.

But the good news is George has declared himself fit and ready for a first crack at finals football.

"My body is good. I've had a week with no games," he said.

"We've changed a couple of little things that have made us successful over the last few months ... but that's just for the team.

"The young players are playing well. Everybody has been doing well.

"From inside, we all know what to do (against Adelaide) and yes, we'll work hard to do it."