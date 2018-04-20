Trump on Twitter (April 19) - Japan PM Abe, Mike Pompeo, Democrats

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.



@realDonaldTrump :



- Great meeting with Prime Minister Abe of Japan, who has just left Florida. Talked in depth about North Korea, Military and Trade. Good things will happen! [1045 EDT]



- Thank you San Diego County for defending the rule of law and supporting our lawsuit against California's illegal and unconstitutional 'Sanctuary' policies. California's dangerous policies release violent criminals back into our communities, putting all Americans at risk. [1123 EDT]



- Governor Jerry Brown announced he will deploy "up to 400 National Guard Troops" to do nothing. The crime rate in California is high enough, and the Federal Government will not be paying for Governor Brown's charade. We need border security and action, not words![1148 EDT]



- Just arrived @NASKeyWest! Heading to a briefing with the Joint Interagency Task Force South, NORTHCOM and SOUTHCOM. [1223 EDT]



- @MarshaBlackburn is a wonderful woman who has always been there when we have needed her. Great on the Military, Border Security and Crime. Loves and works hard for the people of Tennessee. She has my full endorsement and I will be there to campaign with her! [1440 EDT]



- Democrats are obstructing good (hopefully great) people wanting to give up a big portion of their life to work for our Government, hence, the American People. They are "slow walking" all of my nominations - hundreds of people. At this rate it would take 9 years for all approvals! [1621 EDT]



- ...Hopefully the Senate will not leave Washington until our Ambassadors, Judges and the people who make Washington work are approved. The Democrats are Obstructing the process and we need these people approved for the good of our Country! [1627 EDT]



- Mike Pompeo is outstanding. First in his class at West Point. A top student at Harvard Law School. A success at whatever he has done. We need the Senate to approve Mike ASAP. He will be a great Secretary of State! [1631 EDT]





