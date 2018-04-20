NAB flags $755m of restructuring costs

National Australia Bank has flagged $755 million of pre-tax restructuring costs, putting the hit close to the upper end of its first-half guidance.

NAB previously outlined a cost of between $500 million and $800 million, largely related to redundancies.

The lender in November announced it will slash 4,000 jobs over the next three years as it simplifies its business and increases its use of digital and automated banking products.

NAB will halve the number of products it sells and retire between 15 and 20 per cent of its IT applications.

It previously said the restructure will eliminate 6,000 jobs, although some staff will be retrained and rehired in 2,000 new roles as the bank tries to reduce regulatory risks and improve customer experience through new technology.

The company has also said there would be no cut to its dividend for at least the current financial year.

The exact impact on NAB's cash earnings will be confirmed when the lender releases its first-half results on May 3.

NAB shares were up two cents, or 0.1 per cent at $28.35 by 1417 AEST on Friday.