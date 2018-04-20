The business week in numbers

More homes and businesses connect to faster NBN speeds, the Canadian takeover of Murray Goulburn nears the finish line, and banks suffer a royal commission mauling - here are some of the numbers that grabbed attention, or should have, in the business world this week.

MONDAY

1 million - The number of people upgraded to faster NBN internet speeds in the last four months, as orders for NBN wholesale speeds of 50Mbps or higher more than doubled on the back of NBN Co's temporary discounted pricing.

TUESDAY

5 - The number of Jamie Oliver restaurants left in Australia after the operator fell into voluntary administration. Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group Australia closed its Canberra store, while Brisbane-based Hallmark Group will take over the management of Jamie's Italian restaurants in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Parramatta and Adelaide.

WEDNESDAY

11 - The number of days Murray Goulburn expects it will take for the sale of the dairy processor to Canadian dairy giant Saputo to be completed, after gaining approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board.

THURSDAY

3 - The number of months the unemployment rate has held steady at 5.5 per cent as jobs growth slowed in 2018. The total number of people with jobs rose by 4,900 in March, well below market expectations of a gain of 20,000.

FRIDAY

$1.3 billion - The approximate amount wiped off AMP's market capitalisation by the end of the week after it admitted to charging clients for advice they never received - and then lying to the corporate watchdog about it. The resignation of CEO Craig Meller only stalled the drop.