Reds back Smith to offer late-game boost

Queensland captain James Slipper has welcomed the return of Wallabies great George Smith, as the Reds try to break a horror Super Rugby streak against the Chiefs.

The Reds are backing George Smith (centre) to make an impact when he comes on against the Chiefs.

But he also distanced himself from the possible comeback of two other Reds from the wilderness, admitting out-of-favour Quade Cooper and Karmichael Hunt hadn't been a topic of conversation at Ballymore.

Australian clubs have lost the last 34 games against New Zealand Super Rugby opponents, but Slipper thinks his side is well positioned to end the drought against the Hamilton-based powerhouse at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

Slipper said Smith, 37, would provide plenty off the bench in the last 20 minutes as Brad Thorn's men play their first game at home in six weeks.

It will be the 111-Test veteran's first game this season after December back surgery and a New Year's Eve arrest in Japan for allegedly evading a fare and assaulting the driver.

The incident cost him his contract at Suntory Sungoliath and he was reportedly fined by the Reds.

But Smith has been welcomed back with open arms as the Reds aim to fix their late-game struggles.

"Having someone like George Smith on the bench; he says things but he backs it up and he's an old bloke but he still competes hard and is one of the best No.7s in the competition," Slipper said.

"Age is irrelevant when you're influencing outcomes."

The Reds started strongly but have flagged since returning from a tour of Argentina and South Africa, with a heavy last-round loss to the Waratahs dropping them to 3-4 and second last in the conference.

Coach Brad Thorn started his tenure by removing Cooper from his plans, while Hunt is yet to resurface on a football field since his December 30 arrest, fine and back-dated suspension.

While Smith's comeback has been trumpeted, calls for Cooper or Hunt's return have fallen on deaf ears.

The captain has backed the side's offence to fire against the slick Chiefs, who sit third in the New Zealand conference, without the pair.

"At the start of year Brad decided on the direction he wanted to go and we haven't had any discussions," Slipper said.

"He made a decision and we're sticking by that ... it's not really my concern.

"We've got points in us, but what I'd like to see is us tightening our defence."