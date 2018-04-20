Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

AMP - AMP LTD - down two cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $4.30

AMP chief executive Craig Meller has resigned with immediate effect and the financial services provider has apologised "unreservedly" for the scandals heard at the royal commission.

NST - NORTHERN STAR - down 18 cents, or 2.8 per cent, at $6.27

NCM - NEWCREST MINING - down 12 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $19.99

EVN - EVOLUTION MINING - down 18 cents, or 5.4 per cent, at $3.18

Gold stocks are lower on Friday, after the precious metal's prices dipped in offshore trade, breaking a string of gains for four successive sessions, in response to a decline in global political tensions.

SYD - SYDNEY AIRPORT - up three cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $6.56

A record 11.1 million passengers - the equivalent of Victoria and Queensland's combined populations - passed through Sydney Airport in the March quarter.