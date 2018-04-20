Trump drive to boost weapons exports

In a telephone call with the emir of Kuwait in January, US President Donald Trump pressed the Gulf monarch to move forward on a $US10 billion fighter jet deal that had been stalled for more than a year.

Trump was acting on behalf of Boeing, America's second-largest defence contractor, which had become frustrated that a long-delayed sale critical to its military aircraft division was going nowhere, several people familiar with the matter said.

With this Oval Office intervention, the details of which have not been previously reported, Trump did something unusual for a US president - he personally helped to close a major arms deal.

In private phone calls and public appearances with world leaders, Trump has gone further than any of his predecessors to act as a salesman for the US defence industry, analysts said.

Trump's personal role underscores his determination to make the United States, already dominant in the global weapons trade, an even bigger arms merchant to the world, US officials say, despite concerns from human rights and arms control advocates.

Those efforts will be bolstered by the full weight of the US government when Trump's administration rolls out a new "Buy American" initiative aimed at allowing more countries to buy more and even bigger weapons.

It will loosen US export rules on equipment ranging from fighter jets and drones to warships and artillery, the officials said.

Reuters has learned that the initiative will provide guidelines that could allow more countries to be granted faster deal approvals, possibly trimming back to months what has often taken years to finalise.

The strategy will call for members of Trump's cabinet to sometimes act as "closers" to help seal major arms deals, according to people familiar with the matter. More top government officials will also be sent to promote US weapons at international air shows and arms bazaars.

Human rights and arms control advocates warn that the proliferation of a broader range of advanced weaponry to more foreign governments could increase the risk of arms being diverted into the wrong hands and fuelling violence in regions such as the Middle East and South Asia.

The Trump administration stresses that the main aims are to help American defence firms compete against increasingly aggressive Russian and Chinese manufacturers and give greater weight than before to economic benefits of arms sales to create more jobs at home.

One Trump aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the new initiative is also intended to ease human rights restrictions that have sometimes led to an effective "veto" over certain arms deals.

"This policy seeks to mobilise the full resources of the United States government behind arms transfers that are in the US national and economic security interest," a White House official said, responding to a request for comment on the story.

"We recognise that arms transfers may have important human rights consequences," the official said. "Nothing in this policy changes existing legal or regulatory requirements in this regard."

One of the main architects of the new policy has been economist Peter Navarro, a China trade skeptic ascendant in Trump's inner circle. His effort to boost arms exports has drawn little resistance within the White House, officials said.

The initiative has been in the works for months and some of its expected components have already been reported.

The policy will call for a "whole of government" approach - from the president and his cabinet down to military attaches and diplomats - to help drum up billions of dollars more in arms business overseas, US officials said.

It will also call for cutting red tape to secure faster deal approval on a broader range of weaponry for NATO members, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf partners as well as treaty allies such as Japan and South Korea, among others, they said. Many details will remain classified.

Companies that stand to benefit most include Boeing and the other top US defence contractors, Lockheed Martin , Raytheon, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman.

All of their shares have surged by double-digit percentages, led by the doubling of Boeing's stock price, since Trump took office in January 2017.

Trump's aides also want more senior officials to attend major international arms shows, including cabinet members such as Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, to promote US-made weapons the way countries such as France and Israel pitch their companies' wares.

"If you go to the Paris air show, you see the French foreign minister standing in front of the Airbus pavilion," one US official said.

"We're getting outplayed so we have to change our culture."

In addition to the broad arms export initiative, Trump is expected to sign a separate document easing exports of military drones, an item high on foreign governments' shopping lists, officials said.

US foreign military sales totaled $US42 billion last year, according to the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency.

Experts say exports from Russia, the largest US competitor, are typically half those of the United States.

The Aerospace Industries Association trade group said it had first lobbied Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign on the need for "bolstering US manufacturing" and encouraging allies to take more responsibility for their own security.