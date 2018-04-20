International markets roundup

NEW YORK: Wall Street's three major indexes closed lower on Thursday, with tobacco stocks leading a tumble in consumer staples while concerns about smartphone demand hurt the technology sector.

Cigarette giant Philip Morris International Inc was the second biggest weight on the S&P after weaker-than-expected results, also pulling down US tobacco company Altria.

A warning from Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and an Apple Inc supplier, on soft demand for smartphones and on the industry's growth this year sparked a tumble in chip stocks and made Apple the S&P's second biggest weight.

Along with weak results from Philip Morris and Procter & Gamble Co, defensive sectors such as consumer staples were also hurt by a rise in US 10-year Treasury yields, which helped bank stocks.

"It's pretty much dictated by the move in the bond market," said Stephen Massocca, senior vice president at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco.

When yields are high, investors favor bonds over defensive sectors such as consumer staples and real estate, which promise high dividends and slow, predictable growth. But banks benefit because high interest rates can boost their profits.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 83.18 points, or 0.34 per cent lower, at 24,664.89, the S&P 500 lost 15.51 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 2,693.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.18 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 7,238.06.

LONDON: The UK's top share index rose on Thursday as surging crude oil prices boosted commodity stocks and Shire's shares jumped as bid talk heated up.

The FTSE 100 ended the session 0.2 per cent higher at 7,328.92 points, its highest since early February. The mid-cap index also gained, up 0.7 per cent.

In other European markets, Germany was down 0.19 per cent, and France was up 0.21 per cent.

Shares in Shire soared nearly six per cent to the top of the index after Botox maker Allergan said that it was in the early stages of considering a possible offer for the British rare diseases specialist.

Shire also rejected a third takeover bid worth nearly $US63 billion ($A81.5 billion) from Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical.

More broadly, the energy sector contributed most to the FTSE's gains with oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP both up around 1.5 per cent as oil prices hit their highest in over three years after a report that top exporter Saudi Arabia was pushing for higher prices.

TOKYO: Resource stocks rallied in Asia on Thursday as oil prices hit heights not seen since late 2014 and ignited a rally across commodities, though the potential boost to inflation globally also put some pressure on fixed-income assets.

The surge came on a Reuters report that OPEC's new price hawk Saudi Arabia would be happy for crude to rise to $US80 or even $US100, a sign Riyadh will seek no changes to a supply-cutting deal even though the agreement's original target is within sight.

"The Saudis and their colleagues in OPEC need higher oil (prices) for their fiscal positions and the Kingdom is on a bold - and costly - reform program," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at CFD and FX provider AxiTrader.

Resource stocks were the big winners, driving Chinese blue chips up 1.1 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.9 per cent, with energy up over 2.6 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei faded late in the day to end up 0.15 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.4 per cent .

WELLINGTON: On Thursday, New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.04 per cent, to 8,373.03.