Besiktas boss struck by object in cup tie

The Turkish Cup semi-final between two of the country's biggest teams has been abandoned after Besiktas coach Senol Gunes was hit on the head by an object thrown by Fenerbahce fans.

Besiktas' coach Senol Gunes was floored by an object from the crowd in the clash with Fenerbahce.

The game between the arch Istanbul rivals started in a tense atmosphere on Thursday and Besiktas were reduced to 10 men after former Real Madrid defender Pepe was sent off for a reckless tackle.

Tensions increased when fans threw objects at a Besiktas player as a corner was taken.

The Fenerbahce players tried to calm down the fans but the disorder continued into the second half and Besiktas coach Senol Gunes was struck on the head by an unidentified object.

He fell to the ground, a Reuters witness said, and local media reported that he received five stitches to his head and was taken to the hospital.

The Besiktas players then left the pitch along with the referees and the game was later abandoned.