U.S. State Department officials did not accompany Pompeo on trip to Pyongyang

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. State Department officials did not accompany CIA Director Mike Pompeo to Pyongyang for a meeting with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un over the Easter weekend, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Asked whether anyone from the department accompanied Pompeo, who is U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said: "No."

At a daily briefing, Nauert said she was not going to be able to get into the details.



