Connection the key for Dockers in AFL

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon wants to see a better "connection" between his players during Saturday night's AFL clash with the Bulldogs at Optus Stadium.

The Dockers won the inside-50m count 56-53 against GWS last week, but ended up losing by 31 points.

Lyon says his team need to display more composure in order to hit up the forward targets.

"Well, the obvious one is connection inside 50," Lyon said.

"The previous two weeks we'd had the same amount of entries basically.

"Just some composure on entry when you're outnumbered (needs improving).

"Maybe just holding it - it might only be two seconds - but it gives you a chance to equalise the numbers."

Fremantle wanted to rest ruckman Aaron Sandilands last week, but those plans were shelved after his understudy Sean Darcy was injured in the WAFL.

No definitive timeline has been set on Darcy's return, but it could be more than two months away.

Sandilands will front up again this week, but Lyon is aware the 35-year-old will need to be given a match off soon.

The 258-game veteran has a chance to dominate the hit-outs on Saturday night when he fronts up against young Bulldogs ruckman Tim English and part-timer Tom Boyd.

Premiership hero Boyd has been named for his first AFL match of the year after booting five second-half goals in the VFL last week.

Zaine Cordy, Patrick Lipinski and Lukas Webb will also return.

Out of the side go Jack Redpath (knee soreness), Bailey Williams (middle ear infection), Lachie Hunter (suspension), and Shane Biggs (omitted).

Fremantle rested defender Michael Johnson and dropped Tom Sheridan.

Taylin Duman, a 192cm defender who turned 20 on Wednesday, has been named for his AFL debut, while Ed Langdon returns from illness.

The Bulldogs started the season with two bad losses, but they have discovered their grunt over the past fortnight.

They beat Essendon by 21 points in round three, before suffering a thrilling seven-point loss to Sydney last week.

The Bulldogs' inaccuracy in front of goal has been one of their major downfalls so far this season, with the team kicking a wayward 41.58 over the first four rounds.