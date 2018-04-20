Anzac reunion for AFL's Fagan, Dew

They first bonded on the Kokoda Track.

So Chris Fagan reckons it is only fitting that he reunites with Stuart Dew on Anzac Day Round, albeit as rival AFL coaches.

Brisbane coach Fagan couldn't help but laugh when asked about the origins of his friendship with Gold Coast mentor Dew ahead of Sunday's AFL derby at the Gabba.

The pair line up against each other as rival coaches for the first time but their friendship goes back 10 years.

Fagan and Dew got to know each other on Hawthorn's 2008 pre-season trip along the PNG trail that has become synonymous with the ANZACs since World War II.

Back then Fagan was Hawthorn's head of coaching and development while Dew was coming out of retirement and would later help the Hawks claim the 2008 flag.

"It's funny. The first time we really got to know each other we were trudging the Kokoda Trail so it's ironic on ANZAC weekend we get to coach against each other," Fagan said.

"I got to know Dewy reasonably well. There is a lot of walking and talking on that track."

Fagan said he was not surprised Dew moved into coaching after their long trek.

"My respect for him as a footballer and person grew from that point (Kokoda Track)," he said.

"I've got a lot of time for Stuey.

"He knew a lot about the game and was a thinker on the game and could see it clearly, so it's no surprise he chose that (coaching) pathway."

Fagan and Dew will meet on far less friendlier terms on Sunday.

Dew hopes the Suns (2-2 record) "turn the corner" against Brisbane after two straight losses, including a last-round 80-point thumping from West Coast in Perth.

Fagan is even more desperate for a win after the Lions slumped to a 0-4 season start following their woeful 93-point last round loss to premiers Richmond.

Brisbane have won six of the eight Queensland derbies held at the Gabba.