Lions, Suns swing axe for AFL's QClash

Brisbane and Gold Coast have swung the selection axe for Sunday's AFL clash as they try to rally from bad losses.

The Lions dropped four players and the Suns made two unforced changes for their QClash at the Gabba.

Richmond mauled Brisbane by 93 points and Gold Coast ended their two-game trip to Perth with an 80-point loss to West Coast.

The Suns dropped Aaron Hall and Kade Kolodjashnij for Matt Rosa and Jesse Lonergan.

Brisbane's final team on Friday added Rohan Bewick and Josh Walker to the axings.

They already had left out Sam Mayes and Rhys Mathieson.

Dan McStay, Ryan Bastinac, Ryan Lester and Jacob Allison are the inclusions.

West Coast speedster Lewis Jetta is a late withdrawal for Saturday's MCG game against Carlton because of soreness, with Tom Cole taking his place.

Hawthorn have recalled Ryan Burton and James Cousins to replace injured pair Cyril Rioli and Paul Puopolo for Sunday's match against North Melbourne.

The Kangaroos rested newcomer Luke Davies-Uniacke for the Etihad Stadium game and Cameron Zurhaar will play his first senior game this season.

The teams for the Melbourne-Richmond and Collingwood-Essendon Anzac games will be announced on Monday.