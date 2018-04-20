Los Angeles (AFP) - The Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders will kick off the NFL's London series games at Tottenham's new stadium on October 14, the league confirmed Thursday.

Seahawks, Raiders kick off London NFL series

A statement from the NFL confirming dates for the fixtures, added that the Tennessee Titans will face the Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley Stadium on October 21.

The fixtures will conclude with Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley on October 28.

The Raiders, Chargers and Jaguars will be regarded as the home teams during their games.

Meanwhile, the NFL confirmed that the Kansas City Chiefs would face the Los Angeles Rams at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on November 19.

The full 2018 regular season schedule will be released later Thursday.

The participants in the London fixtures had been announced in January.

The Seahawks-Raiders game will be the first NFL match played at Premier League side Tottenham's new 61,000-seat stadium being built on the site of the old White Hart Lane.

The NFL kicked off its series of regular-season games in London in 2007, when the New York Giants beat the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium on their way to winning the Super Bowl.