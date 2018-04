LONDON (Reuters) - A Cambridge University academic who harvested data on millions of Facebook users will appear before a British parliamentary committee investigating the scandal on April 24.

The committee said it had called Aleksandr Kogan from the Department of Psychology at the University of Cambridge to discuss his relationship with Cambridge Analytica, a UK-based political firm also accused of improperly accessing data.





(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)