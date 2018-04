Monte Carlo (Principality of Monaco) (AFP) - Canadian Milos Raonic pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters before his third-round match against Marin Cilic on Thursday with a right knee injury.

Raonic withdraws from Monte Carlo injured, Cilic into quarters

The 14th seed, a former Wimbledon runner-up, struggled with the problem during his second-round win over Marco Cecchinato on Wednesday.

Second seed Cilic progresses to a last-eight tie with either Italian qualifier Andreas Seppi or Japan's Kei Nishikori.