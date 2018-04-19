News

Head of Publicis stays tight-lipped over peer WPP

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of French advertising group Publicis <PUBP.PA> refused on Thursday to get drawn into commenting on rival WPP <WPP.L>, following the shock departure of WPP's boss Martin Sorrell.

Asked during an analyst call if Publicis might eye any WPP assets should they be sold off, Publicis Chief Executive Arthur Sadoun replied: "We are not speculating at all about what is happening at WPP."

Sadoun also reiterated that Publicis would keep a "disciplined" approach regarding its mergers and acquisitions strategy, which would focus on areas such as data and digital.



(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Susan Fenton)

