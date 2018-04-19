Dockers coach Cowan quits AFLW post

Fremantle's AFLW coach Michelle Cowan has quit her post after two disappointing seasons at the helm.

The Dockers started last year as premiership favourites but narrowly avoided the wooden spoon with just one win and a draw to show from seven games.

Fremantle finished in seventh spot again this year but improved their win-loss record to 3-4.

Cowan had been in discussions with Fremantle regarding extending her contract but has now advised the club of her decision to pursue other opportunities.

She said it was both an easy and difficult decision.

"It was difficult in the sense that I am passionate about the role and love the job but easy because it will allow me to spend more time with our young children," Cowan said.