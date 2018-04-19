Melb City will keep Arzani in A-League

Australian soccer's next big thing should be staying in the A-League next season, with Melbourne City heavyweights believing their club is the right place for Daniel Arzani to flourish.

Daniel Arzani has scored two goals in 16 A-League games for Melbourne City this season.

City Football Group executive Brian Marwood, in Melbourne for the club's elimination final with Brisbane Roar, has assessed the many options available to the 19-year-old talent.

With English Premier League winners Manchester City, five other clubs under the group's umbrella and various loan partnerships open to Arzani, Marwood believes he's already in the right place to continue his stunning development.

"It's safe to assume he'll be here next year," Marwood told AAP.

"We have no intention of selling.

"What he needs is games. He needs games in a competitive environment.

"Like many young players that have left Australia, they've gone and they've very quickly come back.

"Right now, it's going to be incredibly unhelpful for him if he goes somewhere and doesn't play.

"To stay here and get those games under his belt, to continue to learn in a good environment, I genuinely believe that is the right thing for him."

While Arzani is under contract at City, having triggered an extra year in his deal with a clause in his contract, there seems no doubt his talent will eventually take him beyond the A-League.

Teammate Luke Brattan speculated earlier in the year that he could find a home in European football at season's end.

Given the possibilities, one might think that Arzani would be consumed with working out his next move.

He insists he's focused on beating the Roar.

"Completely honestly, I'm just thinking about Brisbane," he told AAP.

"Football is a game that changes overnight and you're only ever judged on your last performance. So it's all about Friday.

"My dad and my agent keep me in the dark with things like that so I can focus on my football.

"But the City group is very powerful. They have a lot of clubs that they have working with them.

"It's comforting and a good place to be."

Arzani is also keeping his options open at international level, saying he's "leaning towards Australia" with his national allegiance - but would jump at the chance to play at a World Cup.

He was overlooked for friendlies with Colombia and Norway last month and wants to be on Bert van Marwijk's radar for Russia.

Much like his club future, Arzani understands time is on his side.

"Obviously I'm hoping to be in there and I'm setting my sights on it," he said.

"However it works out for Russia, it's not going to faze me too much."