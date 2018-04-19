Forster's smart thinking helps Archade

Juvenile Archade gets the chance in city class at Doomben thanks to trainer Desleigh Forster's ability to think outside the square.

Archade will run in Saturday's Two-Year-Old Handicap (1050m) which will be the launching pad for several winter carnival hopefuls.

Trainers have been complaining about a lack of maiden two-year-old races which makes it hard to place their horses.

It is one of the reasons there are seven emergencies for Saturday's race.

Forster pulled a master stroke by taking Archade on a three-hour trip to Dalby, on the western Downs, two weeks ago for his first run back from a spell.

Archade won a maiden and picked up $18,250 which was enough to get him into the field on Saturday.

"It was an 800 metre race which was like a barrier trial for prize money. But it ensured he got into the field for Saturday's race and probably a few others," Forster said.

Archade is by former top sprinter Golden Archer and Forster has the knack of getting the best out of the breed.

"Basil Nolan who stands Golden Archer has been good to me and I enjoy getting winners to boost the sire," Forster said.