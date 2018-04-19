News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Man's act that led to fatal brown snake bite
The tragic act which led to man's fatal eastern brown snake bite

Sky CEO Darroch: 'I have no interest in running WPP'

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - Sky <SKYB.L> Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch said he had no interest in running WPP <WPP.L>, the world's biggest ad group which is searching for a new chief executive after the abrupt departure of Martin Sorrell on Saturday.

Sky CEO Darroch: 'I have no interest in running WPP'

Sky CEO Darroch: 'I have no interest in running WPP'

Whoever is named as Sorrell's successor will inherit a difficult task, with WPP publishing its weakest results since the financial crisis in March and analysts speculating that the group could be broken up without Sorrell at its helm.

A WPP insider suggested that Sorrell's departure could represent a new beginning for the company, saying he was sad that Sorrell was leaving but there was "a mood of change".

"I think some people might feel a bit liberated," Stephen Allan, CEO of MediaCom, which is part of WPP, told the BBC.

Deciding WPP's future is not a job Sky's Darroch wants. He had been suggested as a possible candidate by industry insiders.

"I have no interest in running WPP, thank you very much," he said on Thursday after the pay-TV group reported its third-quarter results.

"Good luck to them in their change. I wish them well, but I am very happy just focusing on Sky."

Sky, one of Britain's biggest advertisers, reappointed WPP's MediaCom as its media buying and planning agency earlier this month.



(Reporting by Paul Sandle; additional reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Back To Top