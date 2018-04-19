Tahs face biggest Super Rugby challenge

NSW Waratahs five-eighth Bernard Foley rates Friday's Super Rugby clash with the Lions as his in-form side's biggest challenge of the season and a yardstick of where they stand.

The Tahs have won four-straight games, all of them against teams in their own conference.

The Lions, losing finalists for the past two seasons, lead the South African conference by 11 points and average 36 points a game.

NSW have a bye after this week and Foley feels a win over the Lions will set up the second half of their campaign, which starts with four-consecutive games against New Zealand sides.

"It definitely lays a really good platform for us, especially after the last couple of weeks, being able to really solidify this momentum against a really quality side like the Lions," Foley said.

"They've finished in the top two the last two years, so they are a serious side and they know how to play a really attacking style of footy that challenges us.

"We are definitely aware of their threats; they are our biggest challenge to date this season."

He said the Lions combined the traditional forward strength of South African teams with some creative backs and the desire to attack from deep.

"It's a really good time to get them to see how we're going, a good yard marker to see how good we will hold up against these sides, who have been successful in this competition," he said.

The Lions have travelled to Australia without captain Warren Whiteley, who is being troubled by a knee injury.

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson made just one change to the side who beat the Queensland Reds.

He opted to bring Tom Staniforth into the second row and move Ned Hanigan from lock to blindside flanker in place of Will Miller to give the Tahs a bigger pack.

"The forwards are under no illusions that they've got to really step up in terms of set-piece," Foley said.

"They've been going really well the last couple of weeks. The challenge has been thrown to them and they've matched it and now, I think this week, it goes up another level."

Foley rated his Lions counterpart and Springbok Elton Jantjes a special player.

"For us, it's nullifying their strengths up front and, hopefully then, it doesn't allow him the time and space that he likes," Foley said.

The Tahs, having lost their past two games to the Lions in Johannesburg, have never been beaten by them in Sydney.